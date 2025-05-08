Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Novanta worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 482.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,910,000 after buying an additional 279,793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 816.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Novanta by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Up 1.0 %

Novanta stock opened at $118.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.73. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.76 and a twelve month high of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.34 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novanta

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.