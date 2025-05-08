Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Price Performance

NURE opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

