Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Holdings Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Old Second Bancorp worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSBC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $736.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.78. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.