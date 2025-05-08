Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 1,436.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 658.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 157,171 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 94,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 137,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $316.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

