OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 6,620 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $164,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,934,193.30. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 6,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $160,172.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,606.54. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,732 shares of company stock valued at $589,978. 32.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIDS. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.09. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

