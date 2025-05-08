OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total value of $205,045.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,394.85. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $227.34.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

