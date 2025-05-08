Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 536.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Palomar by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.21. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $163.78.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,197,771.36. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $76,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,122.88. This represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,254 shares of company stock worth $2,443,484. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

