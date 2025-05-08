PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PAR opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -244.67 and a beta of 1.76. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

