Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 156.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 232,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 258,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 693.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,949,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,087 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,287,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 973,799 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,330.09. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at $634,224.50. This trade represents a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

