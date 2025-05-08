PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of PENN Entertainment worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,994,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,901,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,804,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 848,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on PENN. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

