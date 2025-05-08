PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of PENN Entertainment worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,994,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,901,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,804,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 848,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PENN
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PENN Entertainment
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.