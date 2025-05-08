POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in POSCO by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 384,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 63,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 153,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $4,791,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in POSCO by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the period.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Stock Up 0.4 %

PKX stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). POSCO had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.