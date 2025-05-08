Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,016 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,686,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trustmark by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,472,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

