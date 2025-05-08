Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.25% of Matthews International worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 96,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Matthews International by 1,718.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 73,240 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 375.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $427.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.22%.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.