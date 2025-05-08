Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 358,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 665,452 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

CDE opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

