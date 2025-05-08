Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,043 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,646 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 126,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $5,586,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,495.48. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

