Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 4,281 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,697.94. This represents a 44.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713 over the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $61.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.