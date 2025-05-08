Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 6,439 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.94 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

