Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 6,744 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 73.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $833.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

