Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,945 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Steven Madden worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $50.01.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.