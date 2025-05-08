Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Graham by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $963.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.91. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $683.00 and a twelve month high of $1,003.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $933.01 and its 200 day moving average is $915.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

