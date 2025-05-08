Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,213 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 148,457 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,677,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. This trade represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VAC opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

