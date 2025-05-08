Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,758 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Core Scientific worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 48.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 142,068 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 190,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $927,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CORZ shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Core Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 6.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. The firm’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,635.25. This trade represents a 40.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jordan Levy acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

