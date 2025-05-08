Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.22 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 781.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in National Health Investors by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

