Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.33. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp raised La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

