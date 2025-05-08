Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.10. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $227.34. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total value of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,394.85. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,292,825.62. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

