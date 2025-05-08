Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Bank by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 390.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in National Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.77.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

