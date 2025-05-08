Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 551,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,985,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

