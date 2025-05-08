Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,574 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,000.19. This represents a 30.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,848 shares of company stock valued at $18,995,338 over the last ninety days. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.