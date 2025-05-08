Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,629 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165,487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Five9 Stock Up 1.4 %

Five9 stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -125.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $94,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,453,299.23. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

