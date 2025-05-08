Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 36,518 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JetBlue Airways

In other news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

