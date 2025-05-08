Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 36,999 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Alight worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alight by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim acquired 22,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,004.68. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alight

Alight Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. Analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.