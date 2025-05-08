Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 6,632 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $95.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 54.30%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

