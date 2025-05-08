Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 81,103 Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Curbline Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Curbline Properties by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

CURB stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

CURB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

