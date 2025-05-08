Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

