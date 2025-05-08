Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 322.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 301,017 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 87.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 148,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 53.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after buying an additional 518,500 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.