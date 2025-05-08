Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 284,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 52,988 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Polaris by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

PII opened at $33.71 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 372.22%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

