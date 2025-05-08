Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

