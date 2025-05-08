Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,528 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 44,488 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.27, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

