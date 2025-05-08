Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,164 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $119,923.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $910,984.23. The trade was a 11.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,826 shares of company stock worth $3,945,093. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $88.36 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

