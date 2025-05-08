Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 10.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra Research raised Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.12.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $241.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $339.77.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

