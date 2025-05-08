ProShares UltraShort MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 9.87% of ProShares UltraShort MidCap 400 worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort MidCap 400 Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MZZ opened at $10.52 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort MidCap 400 has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get ProShares UltraShort MidCap 400 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort MidCap 400 Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MidCap 400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MidCap 400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.