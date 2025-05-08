Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $649,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 112,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.