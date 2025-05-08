Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BigBear.ai by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th.

In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,205.50. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,232 shares of company stock worth $171,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.32.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

