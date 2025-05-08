Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $181.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBBN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBBN

Ribbon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.