Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $17.52.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

