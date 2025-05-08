Robert W. Baird Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $59.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FR opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.