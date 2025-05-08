Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rogers by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,682,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Rogers by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,828,000 after acquiring an additional 255,423 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $47,287.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,474.20. This trade represents a 14.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. CL King began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

