Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Roku were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. FBN Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $468,225. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,485. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,111 shares of company stock worth $6,575,362 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.