Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $250.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Up 2.4 %

FN opened at $209.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 478,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,519 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.