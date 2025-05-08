Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,734,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after acquiring an additional 634,282 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 559,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,513,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,316,000 after purchasing an additional 369,614 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

